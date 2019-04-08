Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have given their verdicts on the final games Liverpool and Manchester City will play in their battle for the Premier League title, with the Sky Sports pundits making contrasting predictions over who will end up as champions.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have given their verdicts on the final games Liverpool and Manchester City will play in their battle for the Premier League title, with the Sky Sports pundits making contrasting predictions over who will end up as champions.

'There is nothing to smile about' - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher give their verdict on the remaining games in the title race

Former Liverpool defender Carragher believes his former club will come out on top by a solitary point after they play their final game of league season against Wolves, while Manchester United Neville believes City will retain their title by the slenderest of margins.

"There is nothing to smile about here, nothing to smile about at all," said Neville, who admitted he will not enjoy the sight of either side lifting the Premier League trophy.

"I don't think either side will be perfect through to the end of the season. With the Champions League thrown in, I just don't think it will happen.

"I'm not sure about my predictions in any way shape or form and I might change it a week from now because Liverpool are playing like champions, there is no doubt."

The crucial game of the season could be City's trip to face their local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on April 24 and even if a win for the home side hands Liverpool the title, Neville insists he will be backing his former team to triumph in that game.

"I will want United to win," he added. "It is impossible for me to think I want Manchester City to win at Old Trafford, no chance.

"In saying that, while I'm not that keen on Liverpool winning the league, I'm less keen on City winning the quadruple!"

Here are the predictions from Carragher and Neville:

Online Editors