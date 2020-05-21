'There are measurements to tell us how far to stay apart' - Seamus Coleman returns to changed training ground

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman says he's relieved to be back on the Everton training ground and is eager to move on to the next step in the Premier League's return to action following the Covid-19 lockdown.

But the Donegal man says it's up to the players to stick by the strict health and safety rules imposed by the Premier League and the clubs' medical staff to allow matches to return.

"Even getting the kit ready on Tuesday night, you are excited to get back to work," Coleman told Evertontv after his first day's training, Coleman one of three players to train in a small group.

"The club has taken all the precautions needed. We were in in small groups and it felt very safe. They told us that would be the case but when you got there, you could see the work that has been put in to make it as safe as possible.

"It is serious, we have to do things properly. We are in there together and it is important we are living our lives right outside the place to make sure you do not endanger anyone.

"The ideal scenario is we get back playing Premier League football and to do that, as players, we need to make sure we are doing everything right.

"The club made sure of that by telling us the rules and regulations. We couldn’t wait to get on the training pitch and it was nice to see some of the lads again and get back out there training. It is up to us as players now to stick to the rules at the club and do what is asked of us.

"There are measurements to tell us how far to stay apart and a one-way system around the building, so you are not crossing paths with people. It feels as safe as it possibly can and, hopefully, we can move to phase two as quickly and safely as possible."

Coleman says he worked with Leighton Baines, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane.

"It wasn’t a very, very hard session, more easing us back in to make sure there were no injuries," he added.

"There were passing drills and strides and dribbling circuits and we finished with playing out from the back. You can still get the work in, it was a very good session and we were in and out as quickly as possible.

"It was enjoyable and I was happy to get a ball at my feet again. We all have to go back to work and we are happy to do that.

"But I am sure there are people with nerves as well. It’s such a strange time in the world, I don’t think anyone could have predicted something like this.

"You first concern is your family. After that, the club has done everything so well and so professionally, so I was more than happy to come back to work and get back training and, hopefully, get back playing again."

