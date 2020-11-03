'There are a lot of leaders in this squad' - Harry Maguire responds to Roy Keane's Man United criticism

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has hit back at Roy Keane's comments suggesting there is a lack of leadership in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Former United skipper Keane launched a fresh attack on United's misfiring players after their 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, as he suggested Solskjaer's side were not fighting for the jersey as they lost a third home game of the season in the Premier League.

"A lack of energy, of enthusiasm, and a real lack of quality," Keane told Sky Sports. "That really concerned me. No quality, no composure. Some of the performances were really poor. Have they turned a corner? It's the longest corner ever. I am just not convinced by these players.

"A real lack of quality. There's a long way back for this club. I don't see men out there. I don't see guys who you want to be in the trenches with, guys you would trust."

Keane has also been highly critical of centre-back Maguire in recent months and the current United captain was quick to give his response to the criticism in a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir.

"I haven't seen his comments, but we don't look at what's happening, especially after a negative result," said Maguire. "We don't bring the negativity into the place, we stay positive.

"I can say, for sure, there are a lot of leaders in this squad. I'm the captain, I've got a lot of leadership around me as well, staff and players. So, for sure, there are a lot of leaders in this squad.

"Obviously, as the captain I focus more on the team than the individual. Defensively we didn’t start in the best shape against Crystal Palace, we were too open.

"Against Tottenham we left ourselves go, especially when we went down to 10 men. To concede six in any game, especially at this club, isn’t good enough so we’ve worked hard on that since we’ve come back from the international break.

"Since then we’ve been really good and not conceded many chances at all. We feel like we're on the right track and we’ve got the balance right.

"The main thing is working hard, coming into training each day, trying to improve. We want to be consistent. I feel at the start of last season we were a bit inconsistent with our performances and the results showed that, then we found some consistency after the lockdown period and reached Champions League football."

Solskjaer also offered some views on Keane's comments, as he confirmed he 'always listened' to his former team-mate, who he has confirmed he is in regular contact with.

"Roy has always been outspoken. I'm very glad that I've got the players that I have here with us," said the United boss.

"We've got different jobs. Roy's job is to give his opinion. I always listen to Roy but we move on here with a great group of players, a strong group of players."

