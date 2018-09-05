As exclusively revealed by The Telegraph, the Premier League fears players from the European Economic Area (EEA) will be subject to the strict work permit regulations as non-EU players are.

The XI who wouldn't have got a Premier League move under Brexit rules

That means they must have played a certain percentage of their country's internationals in the past two years - a figure that varies depending on world ranking - unless they command a fee above the media in the Premier League and cannot be aged under 18.

Below is a squad of players who would have fallen foul of those regulations.

Simon Mignolet

Joined Sunderland for £2million in 2010 before making an appearance for Belgium so would have been denied a work permit. Cost £9m when joining Liverpool, which would have been a large enough fee for him to be granted a work permit.

Gael Clichy

The Frenchman had made just a handful of appearances for Cannes when he joined Arsenal in 2003, so would not have qualified for a work permit. Fee of £7m to take him to Manchester City in 2011 would have been enough to grant a permit.

Gerard Pique

Alex Ferguson lured Pique from Barcelona aged 17 in 2004. That type of transfer would not be permitted under the new rules. Hector Bellerin Spaniard was 16 when he moved to Arsenal from Barcelona in a move which will not be allowed in the future.

Spain's defender Gerard Pique. Photo: Getty Images

Marcos Alonso

Alonso moved to Bolton in 2010 in a move that would fall foul of work permit regulations as he was uncapped at the time. He still only has one cap but the £24m fee Chelsea paid for him in 2016 would see him granted a work permit.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso

Cesc Fabregas

Joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2003 and became the club's youngest ever player at 16 years and 177 days. His move would not be possible under the expected regulations.

Cesc Fabregas. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images

N'Golo Kante

Kante would have been denied a work permit when he joined Leicester from Caen for £5.6m as he was yet to receive a France cap. He went on to be a star of their title-winning season and was the 2017/18 Footballer of the Year with Chelsea.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Riyad Mahrez

Algerian was able to join Leicester from French Second Division side Le Harve as he holds a French passport - an exemption that will be closed. Went on to be Player of the Year in their 2016/17 title-winning season and has since joined Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez

Paul Pogba

Frenchman's move from Le Harve to Manchester United in 2009, when he was aged 16, would no longer be allowed. His record-breaking £89m move back to Old Trafford from Juventus would have secured him a work permit.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Nicolas Anelka

Arsenal spent £500,000 to sign a 17-year-old Anelka in 1997 but would not be able to do so under the new rules.

Nicolas Anelka

Gianluca Vialli

Vialli had not played for Italy in four years when he joined Chelsea in 1996. That means that despite having 59 caps to his name he would have been denied a work permit as you only qualify if you have played 75 per cent of your country's games in the previous two years.

Gianluca Vialli

Subs

Carlo Cudicini

Italian spent 13 years at Chelsea and Tottenham without winning an international cap.

Robert Huth

Another star of Leicester's title winning season who last played for Germany six years before joining the club.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford's Player of the Season has yet to win a cap for France.

Mathieu Flamini

Made 245 appearances for Arsenal but was not a regular for France.

Mikel Arteta

Everton midfielder and Arsenal captain - now Pep Guardiola's assistant - never played for Spain.

Morten Gamst Pedersen

Norwegian spent nine years at Blackburn but would not have not made enough appearances for Norway when he joined.

Uwe Rosler

Manchester City cult hero only won five caps for East Germany.

