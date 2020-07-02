The wait is over: Premier League champions Liverpool receive guard of honour from rivals Man City

What a difference a season makes.

At the end of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, Liverpool were left heartbroken and their title drought still intact after coming up just short once again.

Man City had won 14 straight league games to pip Jurgen Klopp's men by a single point - 98 to 97 - to repeat as Premier League champions. To make things more agonising for Liverpool, their points haul was the third highest ever and eight higher than any other runner-up has achieved.

Almost 14 months on and how things have changed. Not only have Liverpool landed their first league crown since 1990, but after Man City's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last Thursday, the Reds have the distinction of wrapping up the title earlier than any other champion.

As a result, Liverpool were treated to a guard of honour ahead of their latest game Thursday night - by none other than rivals Man City.

It was fitting that the teams who pushed each other so hard over the last number of years were brought together in the first game after Liverpool's title win, with their latest clash a taster of what is sure to be another chapter in their ferocious rivalry when the 2020/21 season gets under way.

