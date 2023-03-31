The untold consequences if Liverpool fail to save their season
Richard Jolly
The last time Liverpool scored a goal, it was historic. It was also almost four weeks ago: not exactly history, but not particularly recent either. It was when Roberto Firmino made it Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0; it became the biggest victory in their meetings, replacing a 7-1 in the 19th century. It was by far and away Liverpool’s most memorable scoreline in March, but perhaps not their most significant.