| 16.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The thought of no longer being able to do what set you apart can cause you to do the most self-destructive things

Paul McGrath

I understood where Ronaldo was coming from as I have been in that dark place where you’re confronted by your own athletic mortality

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on the bench for the game against Spurs. Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images Expand
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the warm-up for the game against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images Expand
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag showed his authority by dropping Ronaldo for the game against Chelsea. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images Expand
Steven Gerrard. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Expand
Ronaldo Expand

Close

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on the bench for the game against Spurs. Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on the bench for the game against Spurs. Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the warm-up for the game against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the warm-up for the game against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag showed his authority by dropping Ronaldo for the game against Chelsea. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag showed his authority by dropping Ronaldo for the game against Chelsea. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ronaldo

Ronaldo

/

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on the bench for the game against Spurs. Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

I had a chilling flashback as the lights went out on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United second coming.

And I felt the deepest pang of sympathy as I watched the world’s most famous athlete grow old in front of my eyes.

Most Watched

Privacy