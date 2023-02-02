| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The Super League is already here – and it is in England’ – Europe reacts to Premier League mega-spend

Sam Dean

Chelsea’s €328m January transfer haul the talk of the continent

Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea in a deal worth just under €100m. Chelsea's total spend, the biggest outlay by any club in January, was greater than the cumulative total in Italy, Spain, Germany and France Expand
La Liga President Javier Tebas has hit out at the Premier League's spending power. Photo: Reuters Expand
Argentinian World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez was bought by Chelsea for a British record fee of €121 million Expand

Close

Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea in a deal worth just under €100m. Chelsea's total spend, the biggest outlay by any club in January, was greater than the cumulative total in Italy, Spain, Germany and France

Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea in a deal worth just under €100m. Chelsea's total spend, the biggest outlay by any club in January, was greater than the cumulative total in Italy, Spain, Germany and France

La Liga President Javier Tebas has hit out at the Premier League's spending power. Photo: Reuters

La Liga President Javier Tebas has hit out at the Premier League's spending power. Photo: Reuters

Argentinian World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez was bought by Chelsea for a British record fee of €121 million

Argentinian World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez was bought by Chelsea for a British record fee of €121 million

/

Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea in a deal worth just under €100m. Chelsea's total spend, the biggest outlay by any club in January, was greater than the cumulative total in Italy, Spain, Germany and France

In Spain, the head of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has renewed his attack on the Premier League by claiming that the English game is “economically doped” after another record transfer window, writes Sam Dean.

English clubs shattered their record for January spending with around €900 million lavished on new signings, accounting for 79 per cent of the spend across the top five leagues in Europe, including Spain. Chelsea’s total spend of €328m, the biggest single outlay by any club in January, and greater than the €255m cumulative total in Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

Most Watched

Privacy