The strange case of David De Gea, his contract and the star goalkeeper Man United are targeting

This is the curious case of a club legend, one of the best four goalkeepers in its storied history, whose future remains unresolved as he potentially goes into the final hours of his career at Manchester United, one stretching back over 12 years.

This is about David De Gea. Will he stay or go? Even as his contract runs out at midnight on June 30 – officially making him a free agent – United do not know the answer to that. Not yet, anyway. But, with non-international players due to return for pre-season training on Monday, they surely need to soon. The fact they are talking to Inter Milan about signing Andre Onana confirms what is undeniable: De Gea, 33 later this year, is close to the end at United. And it may well already be over. It could be that he signs and stays and stays as No 1 – but only if a deal for Onana is not agreed – or even accepts he is back-up to the Cameroonian. Or that he is No 1 and Dean Henderson, on loan to Nottingham Forest last season and still yet to recover from a thigh problem, is the back-up. Or Henderson is sold to part-finance the Onana transfer. Or Henderson accepts being No 2 to De Gea or Onana. Or even Henderson is No 1 (which seems the least likely outcome).

All these scenarios are being played out by manager Erik ten Hag, who is facing a key decision on who his goalkeeper will be as part of a huge multi-year rebuild of the United squad. What is interesting is that, not so long ago, Ten Hag did not feel goalkeeper was going to be one of his major issues this summer. But the fact that talks are being held over Onana, with Inter demanding €50million (£43m) plus add-ons, and the fact he played under Ten Hag at Ajax, shows where United’s preference lies. Sooner or later, within the next two years, even if De Gea stays, United are likely to have a new No 1.

The priorities have been clear: at least one midfielder, with Mason Mount the first-choice and seemingly on his way for £55m (€64m), and a centre-forward, with Harry Kane the manager’s dream target. Could United also afford a top-class goalkeeper within a budget of around €140m (plus whatever is brought by sales with up to 17 players either available for transfer or leaving) and, perhaps even more crucially, within Financial Fair Play constraints?

Ten Hag is aware he is working to a budget, but it is also his prerogative to push United – who did not spend in January, relying on loan signings, having clearly spent more than they expected to last summer. Negotiations over Mount have continued, with personal terms already agreed. Kane is far more complicated, and expensive, and United are considering other options, such as Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

And De Gea? Certainly no one at United wanted it to play out like this. The situation, not only complex, is highly sensitive, given the Spaniard’s legendary status. He is undoubtedly in the pantheon of the club’s greatest goalkeepers – with record appearances (545) and record clean sheets (190) – along with Alex Stepney, Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar. Even if De Gea does not stay this summer, United want him to come back and receive the send-off he deserves, and if the relationship is ending, they want it to do so on the best terms possible.

​On Wednesday evening, De Gea fuelled the speculation over his future by posting a ‘yawning’ twee, interpreted as meaning he was growing tired of the lack of clarity over his future. Sources claim De Gea is actually bored with the speculation and, in particular, suggestions – denied by United – that he had signed a contract which the club then reneged upon by not themselves signing it.

So what is the situation? What is certain is that it could have been resolved months ago. If United were happy with the terms of De Gea’s existing contract – earning him a reputed £375,000 (€435,000) a week – they would have triggered a 12-month extension. Clearly they wanted to renegotiate.

Even so, a new contract is understood to have been formally offered in March and could have been signed then. But De Gea delayed, with both parties taking time to reflect on what to do next. The club, according to sources, eventually changed the terms of the offer, reducing its length and the financial package.

Importantly, no new contract was ever issued, just the framework of a deal said to be provisionally acceptable. But it remained unsigned, by both parties, and it is this offer that is still on the table.

The questions for De Gea are clear. Does he want to sign on reduced terms? Does he have other offers (we know there is interest from Saudi Arabia, but he does not want to go there)? And will he run the risk of signing, only for United to bring in a new No 1?

What changed for United? There will be much debate over whether mistakes in high-profile games towards the end of the campaign have influenced Ten Hag’s thinking. De Gea was at fault in the Premier League against West Ham United and, more importantly, in the Europa League quarter-final away to Sevilla and the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

But possibly too much has been made of this. Ten Hag was always considering a new goalkeeper as part of his rebuild. It was just a question of when. He has been open to De Gea staying, he regards him as a top goalkeeper, the Premier League’s golden glove winner (for the most clean sheets last season).

It is also felt at United that the debate over how good De Gea’s distribution is, especially with his feet, has been overblown. But it is undeniable that United and the manager do not have full faith in the player, and 12 years – and one day – after De Gea signed for United, where he is the last player in the current squad to win a Premier League title, it could be muted exit.