| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The story of how Man City missed out on Cristiano Ronaldo to their biggest rivals

Pep Guardiola. Credit: Getty Images Expand

Close

Pep Guardiola. Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola. Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola. Credit: Getty Images

Jason Burt

There were two themes Pep Guardiola did not want to explore ahead of today’s Manchester derby: how Cristiano Ronaldo has fared at United and whether City are paying the price for not having bought a No 9. For not having signed, by inference, Ronaldo as they appeared set to in the final days of the summer transfer window before his dramatic return to Old Trafford.

I am not a magician to know what will happen this season,” the City manager said, rather tetchily, when asked whether he was confident his team would score sufficient goals. “How many goals did we score last season without a striker because Sergio [Aguero] was unfortunately injured all season?

More On Manchester City

Most Watched

Privacy