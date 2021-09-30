The statistics that show why Mo Salah is better than ever - with James Milner still going strong

Liverpool have exploded back into top form in the opening weeks of the new season and two of their star men are producing some impressive statistics.

Jurgen Klopp's side continued their fine run of form in away matches against FC Porto on Tuesday by winning 5-1 against their Portuguese rivals.

That backed up a 4-1 win in the 2018/19 season and a 5-0 win two seasons before that, with an aggregate score over those three away matches of 14-2 making for remarkable reading.

It was also a night when Liverpool's star man Mohamed Salah continued to set new standards, as he scored for a sixth successive match, becoming the first Reds player to score in that many consecutive games since Salah scored in seven straight matches in the spring of 2018.

The Egyptian has also moved up to second in the list of African goal scorers in the history of the Champions League with 30, and only Chelsea great Didier Drogba (44) is now ahead of him on the list.

In addition, Salah has been involved 38 goals in just 45 Champions League appearances for Liverpool, scoring 28 times and providing 10 assists.

Salah's form has seen Paddy Power trim their odds on the Egyptian finishing as the Champions League top scorer to 7/1, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski the 3/1 favourite in that race.

Another player setting impressive figures is James Milner, who provided another assist in the 5-1 win against Porto, taking his total for Liverpool in the Champions League to 12.

That equalled Steven Gerrard's record as the Liverpool player who has served up the most assists in Europe's elite competition, with Milner still proving to be an effective squad player for Klopp at the age of 36.

To put Milner's effectiveness into perspective, Lionel Messi has only provided 10 assists in the Champions League since the start of the 2017/18 season, with Cristiano Ronaldo creating five goals for his team-mates.

Liverpool's impressive form has seen their odds of winning the Champions League shortened to 7/1 by Paddy Power, with Paris Saint-Germain the new 7/2 favourites after their win against 4/1 shots Manchester City on Tuesday night.