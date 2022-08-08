The Spurs players who are answering the calls of Antonio Conte

After a smooth, accomplished, largely untroubled victory over Southampton, Antonio Conte gave a hint of the direction he wanted Tottenham to travel. What he wanted, he said, were players who fit into his system.

“The characteristic is to play intensive football,” was how he defined the Conte way. “Strong, solid, a good engine. To run a lot. To bring intensity to the game.”

And those characteristics were writ large as his team achieved their biggest opening day victory since 1986.



‘A good engine’ – Ryan Sessegnon

Since he signed from Fulham in 2019, Ryan Sessegnon has been plagued by niggles and injuries which have restricted him to just 22 starts.

Against Southampton, he finally showed Spurs supporters what he might do. Full of energy and running at left wing-back, he scored his first league goal for the club and had another ruled out for offside. This is a player who has benefited mightily from Conte’s intensive training system.

“First of all we are working very well with him, especially on the physical aspect,” the manager explained. “He had many injuries. Now he is working well and we are giving him stability.”

What the manager would have liked even more is the manner in which Sessegnon had clearly followed instruction. His goal, arriving at the far post to head home Dejan Kulusevski’s invitation of a cross, was one choreographed on the training ground. Not that the ever demanding Conte was entirely satisfied with his wing-back’s display.

“He has potential. Now he has to show it.”

‘Strong, solid’ – Eric Dier

Eric Dier looked like a player adrift before Conte arrived at Tottenham. His 2018 World Cup form had evaporated under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo. Conte has revived him. Playing in the middle of a back three, he has become the rock around which the Conte team shape is anchored.

Watching him in this sort of imperious form it is hard to see how Gareth Southgate, who favours a similar defensive shape to Conte, could not use the player in the same way in Qatar.



‘Bringing intensity to the game’ – Dejan Kulusevski

For Conte, intensity does not simply mean harassing the opposition when out of possession. It means when his team has the ball, playing it forward quickly and intelligently to put the opposition on the back foot.

And against Southampton no one did that better than Dejan Kulusevski.

The player who appeared most vulnerable to being replaced by a summer signing, the Swede gave a star turn against Ralph Hassenhutl’s side. Watching the speed and precision of his passing, as well as his beautifully taken goal, it is hard to make the argument that Richarlison offers more.

Admittedly against a defence that you do not have to be Mystic Meg to predict will struggle this season, he was relentless in his effort.

This was the third time he had scored and assisted in a Spurs game. And he has only been at the club six months. But whatever his achievement, like all the Spurs players, he knows the only way to stay in the team is to do precisely what his manager wants to see.

“I have to keep scoring these goals,” he explained. “Me, I have to grow. I have to get better in every way.”



‘Run a lot’ – Emerson Royal

Emerson Royal is another player whose place in the starting line-up appeared under threat from one of Conte’s summer buys. Djed Spence was assumed to have been brought in to resolve an issue at right-back.

Because anyone who had seen Emerson play under Nuno had long since reckoned him symptomatic of the Portuguese manager’s poor recruitment.

But like Sessegnon, he has thrived under Conte’s ferocious demands. And against Southampton he was a non-stop whirl, tearing up and down the right flank, providing the kind of passes that seemed beyond his capabilities when he first arrived.

Indeed the way he played insisted that, as manager, Conte does more than simply buy in players to fit his system: he improves those he inherits too.

No wonder the Spurs fans sing his name with such insistence. They know, with him in charge, they have a chance.

Now all they need is for him to stick around.

