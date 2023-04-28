The race for Europe – Can Liverpool bridge the gap to Man United and sneak a Champions League spot?

With Manchester United dropping points after letting a two-goal lead slip against Tottenham on Thursday night, has the Champions League door been opened a crack for their old rivals Liverpool?

It might be a long shot but with leaders Arsenal and favourites Manchester City all but guaranteed two slots, the race for the remaining two top four positions and those in the Europa and Europa Conference Leagues is set to go to the wire.

Here, Independent.ie has looked at the various permutations.

Currently 3rd: Newcastle United

Played: 32

Points: 62

Fixtures remaining: Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Brighton (H), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

What’s needed: With four home games to come, Newcastle enter the run-in in super form after following up their 6-1 win over Spurs last weekend with a 4-1 win over Everton in midweek. Four wins would see them secure a return to the Champions League for the first time in two decades

Currently 4th: Manchester United

Played: 31

Points: 60

Fixtures remaining: Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

What’s needed: Despite that wobble against Spurs, the Red Devils are still well-placed to return to Europe’s elite competition. With four of their seven remaining games taking place at Old Trafford five wins from seven will be enough for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Currently 5th: Tottenham Hotspur

Played: 33

Points: 54

Fixtures remaining: Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

What’s needed: Despite that big defeat to Newcastle and seemingly lurching from crisis to crisis this season, Spurs are still in the mix but would need a perfect run and for those teams above them to drop points to have any chance of another Champions League campaign.

Currently 6th: Aston Villa

Played: 33

Points: 54

Fixtures remaining: Manchester United (A), Wolves (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)

What’s needed: Only dropping behind Spurs on goal difference after Ryan Mason’s men picked up a point against Man United, the Villans have been on a great run since Unai Emery got settled into the Villa hotseat. However, with only five games left a Champions League spot looks beyond them but they’re right in the mix for a spot in either the Europa or Europa Conference Leagues.

Currently 7th: Liverpool

Played: 32

Points: 53

Fixtures remaining: Tottenham Hotspur (H), Fulham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

What’s needed: It’s been a real stop-start season for Jurgen Klopp’s men but after three wins in their last three games and with a game in hand, there’s still an outside chance of a break into the top four. There are also six-pointers against Spurs and Villa to come but in reality, they’ll need a big slip from Manchester United in particular to have any chance of avoiding Thursday night football next season.

Currently 8th: Brighton

Played: 30

Points: 49

Fixtures remaining: Wolves (H), Manchester United (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Manchester City (H), Aston Villa (A)

What’s needed: Roberto De Zerbi’s side have exceeded all expectations this season although a bit of a hangover seems to have set in after their heart-breaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Man United last weekend with that result followed up by a 3-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in midweek. Wins in their games in hand will see them fifth and De Zerbi will be hoping a return from injury for Irish youngster Evan Ferguson can help fire the Seagulls into Europe, with the Europa League a more realistic target for the Seagulls.