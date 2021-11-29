| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The problem with Bruno Fernandes and how Ralf Rangnick might fix Manchester United star

Miguel Delaney

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Expand

Close

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

For all the focus on Manchester United’s Portuguese star that didn’t star the game against Chelsea, more fascinating may be the Portuguese star that didn’t finish.

This was another recent big match where Bruno Fernandes was lacking, especially in any kind of accuracy.

Related Content

More On Manchester United

Most Watched

Privacy