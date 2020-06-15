The pressure on Mourinho, what the players must be wary of and my fears for Aston Villa

Well, it is back, but it will be Premier League football as we've never known it before.

Like every football-starved fan, I’ve been watching the Bundesliga on TV for the last few weeks – and I’m sorry but I just can’t take to it.

Yes, we’ve been watching world-class players like Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer, but the lack of fans makes it all so unreal – and what’s in store for Premier League fans from Wednesday night onwards.

If empty seats are the price we have to pay for football getting going again, then so be it. But I, for one, will find it difficult.

And some people may find it difficult for another reason. Unless you spoke good German, you had no idea what the Bundesliga players were saying to each other.

From Wednesday on you will – and some of it will be very 'close to the edge'.

Expand Close Arsenal will take on Manchester City behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arsenal will take on Manchester City behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

It may be a while since I stepped on a Premier League pitch, but take it from me, it wasn't polite language that was spoken there and I doubt very much if that has changed.

Players will have to be reminded of their responsibilities, but foul words are going to slip out – nothing surer.

Anyway, we're going to have to get used to football's 'new normal'.

I'm told the Premier League are already trying to work out a protocol that would ensure everyone would have the same number of behind-closed-doors matches next season before the date, whenever it is, that supporters are allowed back in to the grounds.

Friday night's match between Spurs and Manchester United in north London is a cracker to really get things going, a tale of two clubs who were going different ways when the Premier League halted in March.

Tottenham were one of those teams who were probably happy with the notion of having a couple of weeks off, as we thought it would be at the time.

They were not going well, coach Jose Mourinho was having trouble inspiring the team, while attack leaders Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were injured.

Now they have had time to regroup and the striking duo is back, with the bonus that Son has got his national service done in South Korea too.

Expand Close Son Heung-min has completed his three weeks of national service (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Son Heung-min has completed his three weeks of national service (Nick Potts/PA)

The issue Spurs have is that if they lose this first match back, it is hard to see how they can reach next season’s Champions League.

They would then be seven points behind United with only eight games to play. You would imagine there would be no recovering that deficit.

Manchester United, by contrast, were rolling along nicely under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before football came to a halt.

Bruno Fernandes had settled in nicely and was catching the eye in midfield after his January arrival. There was a spark of life in the club with the team playing in the manner demanded by the club’s traditions – if not exactly at the same ruthless manner as Liverpool this season.

United, too, have to pick it up quickly if they are to get back into Europe’s biggest competition.

It’s where the club belongs and it would help them buy new players during the summer.

I’m sure Ole has a bunch of targets in his head and the prime ones will all want to be playing Champions League football next season.

Thus these last games of 2019/20 are huge ones for the future of the club.

Allowing for the fact that Liverpool and Manchester City will take two of the Champions League places, if the latter are allowed to play, Leicester City, Chelsea, United, Wolves, Sheffield United, Spurs and Arsenal are scrapping for the last two slots – or three if things go against the Sky Blues in Europe.

Every head-to-head between those teams is going to be crucial and so United must hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Read More

Isn’t it marvellous to see Sheffield United’s name in that list – and they have a game in hand on everyone else on it, bar Arsenal.

What a job Chris Wilder has done with the Blades and he has done it by playing football.

Sheffield United do not do hit-and-hoof, they do not try to hustle opponents off the pitch.

It would be some fairy-tale if they head off to play Barcelona or Bayern Munich next season as a result of finishing fifth in England – and fifth will be good enough for the Champions League if City don’t win their appeal against their European ban.

Their game in hand kicks off the resumption of action, against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday (KO 6.0pm).

I’m conflicted here, because much as I want Sheffield United to do well and pick up where they left off in March, I do not want to see my old club relegated after just one season back in the top flight .

Going straight back down would be a massive setback for The Villa. I’m sure two or three of the better younger players would have to be sold.

It could take them years to recover – years that would be spent in the Championship.