The pressure on Mourinho, what the players must be wary of and my fears for Aston Villa

Paul McGrath

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho (right) is preparing to face his Manchester United successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Premier League action resumes (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

Well, it is back, but it will be Premier League football as we've never known it before.

Like every football-starved fan, I’ve been watching the Bundesliga on TV for the last few weeks – and I’m sorry but I just can’t take to it.

Yes, we’ve been watching world-class players like Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer, but the lack of fans makes it all so unreal – and what’s in store for Premier League fans from Wednesday night onwards.