The pressing issue posed for United and Ronaldo

Mark Critchley

Does high-pressing matter when Ole can call upon one of the greatest goalscorers of all time?

On target: Manchester United&rsquo;s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Villarreal last month. Photo: Reuters Expand

On target: Manchester United&rsquo;s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Villarreal last month. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo does not press. That is not meant as a criticism of Manchester United’s No 7, only as a statement of fact. Three-and-a-bit games into his Premier League return, Ronaldo has pressed less than any other player in his position. Last season at Juventus, he was among the bottom one per cent among forwards for pressing in Europe’s major five leagues. The question is: does that matter?

Many would say not. Ronaldo has scored five goals in five starts. It will be a major surprise if that figure is not in the late-20s or early-30s range by the end of the season, as it consistently was during his time in Serie A. Whether it is goals scored, shirts sold or social media impressions, Ronaldo’s return is likely to be considered a success by any ordinary on-the-pitch or off-the-pitch measure.

Ronaldo was no ordinary signing, though. When you bring one of the greatest players of all-time through the door, in the breathless, sensational manner that United did, expectations are immediately raised. Beyond his individual goalscoring figures, Ronaldo’s return will ultimately be judged on whether he helps to lift United to the level of genuine contenders for major domestic and European honours.

