'The Premier League now is becoming a bit of a joke league' - Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has eviscerated the Premier League, branding it a "joke" and "embarrassing" as Manchester City extended their lead to a full 15 points following victory over Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola's unstoppable City have won their last 18 league games in a row and their only flaw in their first 20 was a 1-1 draw at home to Everton in the second outing of the season.

While his employers, Sky, are never shy to promote the Premier League as the best and most exciting in the world, Carragher questioned whether fans will keep watching matches if the trend of blanket defences against teams like City continues. "Not just Newcastle but the Premier League in general, when they come up against the top six, certainly at home, it's becoming embarrassing," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"The Premier League now is becoming a bit of a joke league, with the top teams being so far ahead of the ones at the bottom. For those clubs, it's almost like they are accepting they are going to lose the game, as long as it is only one or two-nil. "The Premier League has been built on every team having a go, that's why everyone around the world wants to watch it. Will they keep watching if they keep seeing football like that?"

Meanwhile, Carragher believes the record fee Liverpool paid will prove money well spent if Van Dijk helps the Anfield club achieve more success. "Rio Ferdinand went to Manchester United, for I think just over £30million, but he repaid that. He was Manchester United's top centre-back, won trophies and was there for 10 years," Carragher added.

"That's what Van Dijk has to do - take Liverpool to trophies and be Liverpool's main, number one, centre-back for the next decade or so."

