‘The only thing we can do is keep insisting’ – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta not giving up on title goal

Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal will fight in the title race until the finishing line has been crossed after revealing he had shown his players clips of last season’s costly defeat to Newcastle United to help motivate them ahead of their impressive 2-0 victory.

Arsenal moved back to within a point of leaders Manchester City, who have played a game fewer, with a streetwise performance as they became only the second side to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park this season.

And Arteta harnessed the pain of the 2-0 defeat on their last visit to Tyneside as he showed them clips of the All or Nothing documentary that had chronicled their collapse at the end of last term.

“I think the word to describe it is pride,” said Arteta. “When you have question marks, you have to resolve them straight away.

“When you have the emotions we had last year in that dressing room, you have to feel them again, realise how nasty they are and then find a way to approach the game differently because demands were going to be different from last year. The boys did that extremely well so I’m really proud of them.

“It wasn’t only about playing and dominating certain phases, game management against them is something that is huge with the way they play. We had to do that even better than them and I’m really happy with how they’ve done it.

“We have won at some very difficult grounds this season. We’ve done it really consistently in different ways. This game demanded something different to Stamford Bridge or playing against Spurs. We did what the game demanded and that was really smart from us.”

By game management, Arteta was using a euphemism for time wasting as Arsenal’s players took every opportunity to bring a halt to the game and deny Newcastle momentum. It was, as the Spaniard said, impressive, if irritating to watch at times. It means the title race remains a fascinating one as he warned City that Arsenal will keep the pressure on.

“[We have shown] that we are there, that we want to keep digging. The prize [the title] is there, not too far,” he said.

“The only thing we can do is keep insisting and not turn our backs and lose focus on something else. Be determined every single day. Let’s keep going and see what happens.”