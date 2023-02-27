‘The mistake is in all of us’ – Gavin Bazunu backed by Southampton manager after criticism over Leeds goal

Gavin Bazunu has been backed after a testing spell for the Dubliner by his club manager who insists that the goalkeeper has the “character” needed to come through.

Bazunu came in for some criticism after the Saints’ 1-0 defeat to Leeds United last weekend, their sixth loss in eight games. He is likely to be rested for the midweek FA Cup tie against Grimsby Town, as veteran Willy Caballero started in the last FA Cup tie, but manager Ruben Selles absolved Bazunu for the goal against Leeds and says he will come back.

"When we concede a goal it's not a Gavin problem or a centre-back problem, we concede the goal as a team. We should have removed those situations earlier in the game.

"We trust Gavin, but we know we can lose a football match. The disappointing thing is we lost a little bit of our identity," Selles said.

"If you know Gavin, you know he's a very strong character and a strong personality. I have no doubt about him and I have no doubt about his personality to get over this.

“It's true that he's the goalkeeper in Europe under 21 who has played the most minutes. It's true that we concede some goals and he was there when we conceded them as he's been number one all season.

"But we need to remove those situations much earlier and it's not on one person. The mistake is in all of us. I know sometimes it looks like nobody takes responsibility, but the responsibility is my responsibility. So if somebody should be blamed for the goal, then it is me."



