'The majority of United fans actually think they can't beat Liverpool' - Paul Ince on Sunday's showdown

Paul Ince believes most Manchester United fans have already given up hope of a positive result for the side against Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's table-topping Reds head into one of the iconic games of the English season looking to secure an 18th successive Premier League win, that would equal the record set by Manchester City two seasons ago.

The sight of Liverpool securing a landmark win at Old Trafford would add to the agonies for United fans, with the midfielder who played for both clubs suggesting the lack of expectations around the home side could work in their favour.

"For the first time ever, the majority of Manchester United fans actually think they can’t beat Liverpool," stated Paddy Power ambassador Ince.

"It’s at Old Trafford, the ground will be full and I know the supporters will all be behind the team – they always are. But I think the majority will just be hoping they don’t get a hiding, it will be that kind of mindset.

4 MAR 1995: PAUL INCE OF MANCHESTER UNITED IS CONGRATULATED BY HIS TEAM MATES AFTER SCORING FOR MAN UTD DURING THEIR 9-0 VICTORY OVER IPSWICH TOWN IN THE FA PREMIERSHIP MATCH AT OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER. Mandatory Credit: Anton Want/ALLSPORT

"That’s just where United are at this moment in time, nobody knows what they’re going to get with them. They don’t have a consistent side each week and that is always going to make you inconsistent on the pitch.

"Even so, there is no real pressure on United because the expectations are all on Liverpool, the tables have well and truly turned. It wasn’t like that in my day. When I played for Manchester United we always expected to beat Liverpool. Always.

"We were the better team, it’s as simple as that.

"Now, it has completely reversed and everyone is expecting Liverpool to go out and there and get the three points against United whether they’re playing home or away.

"Last year they won 3-1 at Anfield and it was 0-0 at Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho in charge. The expectation for them now is to beat United every single time.

"That’s a bit sad but it also means the pressure is off for and I really think it could work in their favour. United fans will probably be thinking ‘we’ll take a beating so long as it’s only 1-0 or 2-1 and we’re in the game’. That might be okay."

Paul Ince playing for Liverpool against against Man United

Ince suspects a heavy defeat for United will pile the pressure on their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he suggests progress needs to be visible soon to keep him in his job.

"The only problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the pressure will mount if they end up getting beaten by three or four," added Ince in his Paddy Power blog. "Pundits will start asking even more questions but he knows that himself, we all do. I’ve seen it myself as both a manager and a pundit, so I understand both sides.

"What I’d really like to see from United in this game is a bit of progress in terms of the style of their play. I understand it’s a results business but I’m not too concerned about that.

"The circumstances are difficult at the moment and they’ve got a few injuries, but the fans want to see progression more than anything else.

"I don’t actually mind losing games. I don’t mind going to Newcastle and getting beaten as long you come away from it and their goalkeeper is the man of the match. But when you’re not getting shots, that is a massive concern."

Online Editors