The loser of Sunday afternoon’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool may be out of the title picture

John Aldridge

Manchester City are setting the bar of success so high, and the chasing pack are struggling to keep up with them

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could be absent for a month due to the African Nations Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Is the Premier League title race over already?

Not quite yet, but we are getting close to the point of no return for Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of their mammoth showdown at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

