The hidden story behind Eddie Howe’s transformation of a united Newcastle

A €225m war chest and a manager on a mission have helped turn Magpies from relegation battlers into title contenders

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Expand

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Luke Edwards

There are lots of things we already know about Newcastle United’s stunning transformation from a team struggling to survive in the Premier League last season to one challenging for a Champions League place this year.

They have recruited brilliantly, putting more than £200 million (€225m) worth of funding provided by a consortium, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to astute use, signing nine players led by England international Kieran Trippier, Brazil’s Bruno Guimaraes and Holland’s Sven Botman.

