The great revival: How Manchester City turned their season around

Pride in the ugly stuff

Pep Guardiola's sides may be synonymous with bewitching attacking football, but a different kind of beauty is underpinning Manchester City's pursuit of a third Premier League title in four seasons.

Plagued by individual mistakes, a weak underbelly and glaring susceptibility to the counter-attack last season and in the early weeks of this campaign, City's collective defensive transformation over recent months has been the most startling aspect of Guardiola's rebuild.

Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Burnley was City's 13th consecutive win in all competitions during an unbeaten 20-game run that has yielded 16 clean sheets and the concession of just four goals. But perhaps the most eye-catching statistic is the extent to which they are limiting opponents any sight of their goal. In those 20 matches, City have conceded only 30 shots on target.

In other words, opponents are, on average, managing just 1.5 shots on target over the 90 minutes. In half of those 20 games, the opposition have mustered one shot or none on target and only Southampton (three) and Aston Villa (four) have had more than two shots on target.

Individually and collectively, there is almost an Italian, catenaccio-style mindset when it comes to defending right across the pitch: tackles are relished, blocks celebrated and players primarily revered for their artistic talents are buying wholesale into a "thou shall not pass" mentality.

Liverpool last scored at Anfield six weeks ago and a team already wrestling with a crisis of confidence in front of the net must now contend with a team who are barely conceding chances, let alone goals.

Ruben the rock

Critical to that shift in mentality and focus is Ruben Dias (pictured). Guardiola did not hesitate last week to describe Dias as City's answer to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and a man whose influence on the team is so pervading that he has become impossible to omit.

The Portugal centre-half has become City's organiser-in-chief and the natural heir to long-standing captain Vincent Kompany, who left in 2019.

Defensively, he sets the tone and is a key reason why City have eliminated what Guardiola describes as those "silly, 'oh my God, what is this!'" mistakes that were evident last season and in the 5-2 thrashing by Leicester in September which, incidentally, was City's final game before the 23-year-old's arrival from Benfica for a club-record £65.2 million.

But Dias's burgeoning centre-half partnership with John Stones has perhaps been most keenly felt in the way it has given Guardiola licence to free his full-backs to push on and gradually move away from his use of a double midfield pivot, which seemed to originate primarily from his fear of being caught on the break yet robbed City of an extra attacker and made them easier to play through.

Stones has been liberated. He has been involved in more successful offensive actions leading to a shot than any City player bar Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, a reflection both of his passing threat and Dias's reassuring presence alongside him.

The Cancelo effect

There were glimpses last season of the role Guardiola envisaged for Joao Cancelo, but City did not have the defensive foundations to fully harness the Portugal full-back's skill set. This season is different and, confident in the centre-halves and with the tactical intelligence and supreme fitness to fulfil such a demanding role, Cancelo has evolved into one of the league's most quietly dangerous players from left-back or right-back, his preferred and better side.

Sean Dyche, the Burnley manager, talked about City playing with "three and a half at the back" on Wednesday, that "half" being Cancelo. He is City's chameleon, fast enough to make defensive recoveries from a position often high up the pitch - only Rodri of City's regular starters has made more - and equally adept at attacking from inside and outside.

Remarkably, only Jack Grealish, Bruno Fernandes and De Bruyne - arguably the league's best three playmakers - have created more chances from open play or played more passes into the penalty area this season than Cancelo. He is having over four touches more per game in that central area outside the penalty box than last season and, from there, he has been a plentiful supplier of the "pre-assist", as his slide-rule passes to release Raheem Sterling to square for goals for Gundogan against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle in December demonstrated.

The midfield makeover

Unhappy with the balance between defence and attack, Guardiola pushed Gundogan into a more advanced midfield role around Christmas. Combined with the resurgence of Bernardo Silva, evolution of Phil Foden and enduring brilliance of De Bruyne, City are attacking in greater numbers and with greater movement and variety at the same time as winning the ball back with greater urgency and intensity, and exerting more control in the process.

Injuries and Covid-19 have robbed Guardiola of Sergio Aguero for most of the campaign and, to a lesser extent, Gabriel Jesus, and the manager has compensated for that by often asking his wingers to hug the touchline to help create space for that second line - in which Gundogan has been critical - to attack.

Rodri is seeing a huge amount of the ball and opponents are having no joy trying to press City from the front, to the point where many teams are retreating deeper.

