The game changes but Jose hasn't altered his defensive-first philosophy nor has he changed Spurs in his image

Paul McGrath

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. Pool via REUTERS/Scott Heppell Expand

WHEN Spurs host Manchester United today, it is not just a meeting of two of English football’s most famous clubs.

It is a clash between two managers who have a lot on their plate.

