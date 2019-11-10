Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes Liverpool finally have what it take to end their long Premier League trophy drought.

'The effect on Liverpool will be massive' - Roy Keane hails Klopp's men as red-hot Premier League favourites

Following Liverpool's resounding 3-1 victory over Manchester City at Anfield, Keane - in his role as pundit for Sky Sports - heaped praise on the Jurgen Klopp's side as title favourites.

Unbeaten Liverpool have won 11 of their 12 league games are now nine points clear of fourth-placed City, who trail Leicester and Chelsea by one point.

The Merseysiders haven't won an English top flights championship in 29 years, but the former Irish skipper believes they are now ready to bridge that gap.

"I know City had a go in the last 15-20 minutes but to me the game was over," Keane said.

"Liverpool just sat back, were 3-0 up. I said before City are worthy champions and I don't think it will have a big knock-on effect on them, because they've got a brilliant coach and brilliant players.

Roy Keane spoke highly of Liverpool on Sky Sports

"But the effect on Liverpool - already the European champions and the best team in England - going forward will be massive," the Corkman added.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels Liverpool are now guaranteed to be champions, saying: "From my position I think it's done unless something dramatic happens in terms of an injury situation breaks the team.

"But I think the team is a complete puzzle. They play exactly the way they are adapted to the players.

"City are capable of winning seven, eight, nine matches in a row, but I don't see how Liverpool can lose the advantage they have."

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, insisted VAR should have intervened and studied a City penalty claim before Liverpool broke away to open the scoring.

Fabinho's sixth-minute strike came just 22 seconds after the ball had struck the arm of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in his own penalty area and referee Michael Oliver had waved play on.

Moments before the penalty claim the ball had ricocheted on to the arm of City forward Bernardo Silva.

Jose Mourinho (Martin Rickett/PA)

"One way or another the action should have been stopped there and then in the other box," former City captain Kompany said on Sky Sports.

"You can argue about Bernardo's handball before. I don't think he knows anything about it. It's a natural position.

"But (Alexander-Arnold) is a handball, that's not a natural position. Stop the action then and make a decision.

"You go which way you want to go, but my interpretation is that Bernardo's hand is in a natural position and Alexander-Arnold's isn't."

"One way or another it's had an effect on the game. I can understand why there's (City) frustration."

Keane added: "See that next week and it will be a penalty.

"It was a huge moment, but they still had to travel up the pitch and City have to defend better than that."

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane put the game out of sight for Liverpool before a late consolation from Bernardo Silva.

But Kompany said: "It's worth remembering how City finished the game.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes a handball against Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been looked at by VAR (Martin Rickett/PA)

"Anfield's always been a problem, not just this year but time and time again.

"It's a physical battle in the middle of the pitch that City have lost. I'm talking across the years, we've just not been able to deal with that.

"Did it mean that we didn't win titles or the club has not been moving forward? Not at all.

"So I would take the positives, learn and progress and understand that this league has not been played yet."

