The cynic in me looks at the timing of Pogba's revival – maybe he's putting the effort in now to get a summer move

Richard Dunne

Paul Pogba, centre, celebrates scoring United&rsquo;s winner against Fulham (Clive Rose/PA) Expand

Paul Pogba, centre, celebrates scoring United&rsquo;s winner against Fulham (Clive Rose/PA)

Towards the end of my playing career, I played with a lad called Adel Taarabt at QPR – one of the most frustrating footballers I ever played with.

He was an unbelievable footballer, but he just couldn’t be bothered, and I believe Robbie Keane had the same experience with him when they were at Tottenham together.

You’d watch him one day and think ‘he is just incredible’ but the next day he’s just sitting there on the sofa, not arsed in the slightest, complaining that his toe was sore, whatever excuse he had.

