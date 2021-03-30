The curious case of Mo Salah, the two interviews with Marca and Liverpool's fear of a shock departure

For the second time in four months, Mohamed Salah has served up an exclusive interview to Spanish newspaper Marca and it is not to hard identify the pattern being followed here.

In an era where elite footballers rarely give one-on-one interviews, Salah's latest chat with Marca has raised more than a few eyebrows.

A newspaper that has long and established connections to Real Madrid created a real stir when they served up a Salah interview at the back end of 2020 that saw the Egyptian suggest he was unsure over where his future lies, admitting it was 'out of his hands'.

He also suggested he wanted to "break records at Liverpool" and yet there have been persistent rumours linking Salah with a move to Real Madrid in the months since and now those stories will resurface.

With Liverpool set to play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next week, Salah has given an interview that looks forward to that game and also touches once more on what happens next in his career.

The fact that he has again chosen Marca as the publication to speak to will fuel rumours that Salah is eyeing up a move to Spain, but he danced around the big issues when put on the spot.

When asked what his future holds, he replied: "It's not up to me. We'll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now."

As the subject turned to his relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the response appeared to lack a little warmth as he stated: "It's a normal relationship between two professionals. That's how I'd describe it."

Salah was also keen to play down suggestions that he is seeking revenge on Real Madrid next week after his infamous clash with Sergio Ramos ended his participation in the 2018 Champions League final.

"Let's just say that I have special motivation to win the tie and go through to the semi-finals," he stated. "What's going to happen now isn't going to change the result of the final in Kiev. That's in the past.

"That game is in the past, so I don't think about it. I'm thinking about the team. Everyone is focused on their team and everyone wants to win. Since then, we've won the Premier League and the Champions League. We're winners. That's a big change."

While Liverpool insiders suggest the club are hopeful of agreeing a deal that would see Salah spend the latter part of his career at the club, it's clear that he is open-minded about what comes next in his career.

In addition, speaking to a newspaper with close links to Real Madrid so soon before a Champions League showdown with the Spanish giants will do little to quash rumours linking Salah with a move to Spain.

This story is set to run and run.

Online Editors