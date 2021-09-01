‘The coach can count on me for whatever he wants’ – Ronaldo’s excitement ahead of United return

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken of his desire to "win great things" in his second stint with Manchester United.

The 36-year-old Portugal forward completed a sensational return to United on transfer deadline day, rejoining the club from Juventus on a two-year deal.

Ronaldo's first six-season spell with United saw him help them secure a haul of silverware that included the Champions League and three Premier League titles before moving on to Real Madrid in 2009.

In his first interview since returning to United, Ronaldo said: "I have a fantastic history with this amazing club.

"I was there at 18 years old and of course I'm so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I'm really glad and looking forward to start my first game.

"I think it's the best decision that I have made it (the move). It's right on point in my opinion.

"I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it's a new chapter, I'm so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things."

Soon after completing the transfer on Tuesday, Ronaldo dedicated his Old Trafford return to Sir Alex Ferguson, saying in a message on Instagram "Sir Alex, this one is for you..."

And in the interview released today, the five-time world player of the year described his former United boss as being "like a father in football for me" and "the main key" in him coming back.

Read More

Asked what part Ferguson had played in his return to the club, Ronaldo said: "As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester (United) at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon.

"For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he's an unbelievable person.

"I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United."

Regarding current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - his former Red Devils team-mate - Ronaldo said: "We had a chat, but of course I'm going to have time to speak with him face to face, to know what he expects.

"As you know, I played with him for two or three years at Manchester United so I have a good relationship with him but now with a different role, I'm a player and he's a coach.

"But it doesn't matter, my relationship with him is great and as I say before, I'm there in Manchester to help the team achieve his results and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants. So I'm available for everything."

Ronaldo could make the first appearance of his second spell with United after the international break when they host Newcastle on September 11.

Ronaldo added: "The Manchester United fans, they are special, I know, I remember very well.

"I know they still sing my music which has made me feel even more happy and my commitment is to give everything on the pitch, like I did before, like I do it all the time, and try to do my best, help the team score goals, make assists, win games, and I hope to see them very, very soon."