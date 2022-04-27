'The club needs someone to get in control' - Alex Ferguson reacts to new Man United manager

New Man United manager Erik Ten Hag has been wished well by the legendary figure who the Dutchman will hope to emulate, with Alex Ferguson expressing his hope that the Ajax boss is the man to turn things around at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been searching for a long-term successor to Ferguson since the Scottish manager retired in 2013 after a trophy-laden 27-year spell that yielded 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all tried and failed to bring Man United back to the heights they enjoyed under Ferguson, with Ten Hag the latest to sit in the Old Trafford dugout.

The Dutchman will join Man United in the summer after a very productive few years at Ajax, who he guided to within seconds of a Champions League final appearance in 2019, before Spurs struck late to book their place in the decider.

Ten Hag will be under pressure from the moment he starts the position, and speaking to RTE Sport at the Punchestown Races, Ferguson - who is part-owner of horse Clan Des Obeaux - briefly gave his reaction to the appointment.

"I hope he does well. The club needs someone to get in control. I hope he does well," Ferguson said.

German Ralf Rangnick is the Man United interim manager until the end of the season, with the club looking likely to miss out on Champions League qualification. The Red Devils face Chelsea tomorrow in a must-win Premier League clash.