'The clouds have reappeared now' - Gary Neville gives his assessment on Man United's latest struggles

Gary Neville believes Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to be given a further 18 months to turn around the club's fortunes, but he admits the 'clouds have reappeared' over the club after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

United have struggled to collect victories since Solskjaer was appointed as Man United's full-time manager in March and his side have won just two of their first six Premier League games this season, with the inept performance in defeat at West Ham setting alarm bells ringing for the club's fans.

Yet Neville has insisted his former team-mate needs to be afforded time to reshape a squad that appears to be short of the quality required to secure a top-four finish this season, as he insisted the club's decision to back their young players could still reap rewards.

"Ole will realise that that's a poor performance and that he has a lot of work to do," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I shouldn't be surprised. This team is not ready. There will be lots of pain and it was painful (at West Ham). They were lethargic. When you let games drift and pass by, other teams gain confidence.

"They need a couple of midfielders, a striker to carry the frontline, a wide player and a left-back. They know what they want and the fans know that, but they have to be of the right type. It could take 18 months to find the players you want.

"The clouds have reappeared now. We have seen what this team are. They are young, inexperienced and depleted. There were six players who ended up on the pitch at the end of the game in Angel Gomes, (Jesse) Lingard, (Daniel) James, (Scott) McTominay, Fred and (Andreas) Pereira.

"I think there is a future with those players so it's not a criticism of them, but when you end up with those six on the pitch at the end of a game at West Ham when you need two goals, you are always going to be in trouble as a manager of Manchester United."

Neville again pointed a finger at the club's chaotic spending policies in recent years as being a key factor in their fall from grace, as he insisted this was not the moment to hit the panic button.

"I have pointed to the £900m that has been spent at United in the last seven or eight years and there is nothing left of it really," he added. "Apart from De Gea and Maguire, you just look at the fact that they have a lot of rebuilding still to do. It's a worry.

"I'm not panicking as a Manchester United fan, I'm just frustrated. What they have to do is identify the players to go alongside De Gea and Maguire."

