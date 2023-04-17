‘The best game we've played this season’ – Jurgen Klopp hails rampant Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It was a question Jurgen Klopp was delighted to answer after his side fired six goals past Leeds in a sparkling display at Elland Road.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both struck twice as Liverpool snapped their five-game winless run with a resounding 6-1 victory at relegation-haunted Leeds.

Cody Gakpo and Salah put Liverpool 2-0 up at the break and after Luis Sinisterra had reduced the deficit, Jota’s second-half double sandwiched another effort from Salah before substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout.

It was Liverpool’s first win in all competitions since they thrashed Manchester United 7-0 in early March, while Leeds’ survival hopes were dealt another big blow as they slumped to back-to-back heavy home defeats.

"I don't know where to start. The whole game was brilliant apart from a couple of moments,” said Klopp.

"We were super in control of the game. We played brilliant, calm.

"The counter-pressing was the best in ages. My favourite bit was in the 92nd minute four players chasing a poor boy for Leeds on the ball. Fantastic.

"I think it's the best game we've played this season from all different perspectives and aspects of the game.”

When asked whether Liverpool can now declare they are back on track after a troubled season, Klopp admitted his side needed to show consistency to match this one-off night of brilliance.

"We had a really good training week so I could have chosen four different line-ups. The boys enjoyed training this week because we had a lot of time training. Pretty much everything I saw in training I saw today.

"The second half against Arsenal was super important to us. We came back and we played a really good game in the second half and we built on it so it's super important. We have to do what we did tonight again and again.

"To play good football you need stability. Stability you only get from defending but when you are in this kind of negative flow, if we can use that, then you make wrong decisions.

"You think to play better you have to be foremost concerned with the offensive stuff. We can be super offensive orientated, if we react in the right moment. I can't explain why our counter-pressing didn't work but tonight it clicked. It clicked in the second half against Arsenal.

"Tonight I'm not sure how many goals we scored after we won the ball back - that makes all the difference and I think we know that but there is always a bit of difference from knowing and understanding and really feeling it."

Despite this big win, Klopp suggested Liverpool’s push for a top four finish in the Premier League may still be forlorn as they are nine points behind fourth placed Newcastle with eight games to play.

"Where we end up I don't know but it will go on after the season so we need all the games to understand,” he added. “The games are super important If we can't get anything this season, then we have to build on good performances from this last part of the season.

"I have no clue if we can get close, but I don't think it's too important. I would like to see us with the same desire, the same passion, the same understanding that we showed tonight."