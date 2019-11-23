Jose Mourinho saluted the performance of revived midfielder Dele Alli as his first game as Tottenham manager ended with a 3-2 win at West Ham.

Jose Mourinho saluted the performance of revived midfielder Dele Alli as his first game as Tottenham manager ended with a 3-2 win at West Ham.

'The best Dele has to be back' - Mourinho has special praise for Alli as Spurs return to winning ways

The tight nature of the score-line did not reflect Tottenham's dominance in a game that was won with a fine first-half performance that included goals from Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura, with Harry Kane adding a third shortly after the break.

While West Ham fought back with with a couple of late goals, Spurs were always in control of the game and Mourinho was content with the performance of his players as they won their first Premier League away game since last January.

"I was really happy for an hour," confirmed a smiling Mourinho. "I was very happy with playing well, bringing things we had trained on and we spoke a lot about, and I was really happy. We had the 4-0 to kill the game, but we are lucky that I have so many years of Premier League that I told the players at half-time, even if you go 3-0 the game will be open in the 85th minute.

"But for the last 20 minutes, fatigue, coming from national team, all the emotions, losing the manager, another one comes, they've had to start working for me, they went above limits so they were fatigued.

"The most important thing in the end was not to win 3-0 or 4-0 or play wonderful, but was to win - it doesn't matter how. The boys with that maybe mental barrier of so long without an away win, it was very important. There's nothing better to win a football match and be happy.

"To have eleven months without music in the away dressing room, without a smile or happiness. They did it. I am very happy for them and with them.

"If someone only saw the result they’d have thought it was very difficult for us, but it was probably closer to a 4-0 than 3-1. I think my players paid the price of a very difficult week. International break, change of manager, new guy, different training sessions."

Mourinho's demeanour throughout the afternoon at the London Stadium was upbeat, as he greeted mascots with high fives and smiled throughout his pre and post-match interviews in a clear attempt to present a more positive image after his tortuous final few months as Manchester United manager.

His impact on Tottenham players rocked by the exit of Mauricio Pochettino last Tuesday appeared to be instant, with Alli especially impressive after his alarming dip in form over the last 18 months.

Mourinho asked Alli before the game whether his brother had replaced him on the pitch amid a dip in form that saw him lose his place in the England squad and the new Spurs boss got the answer he wanted.

"I'm happy with everyone, but if you ask me if I'm happy with Dele, yes," he added. "I spent a few minutes with him in training and in our social life outside the pitch and we were speaking the best Dele has to be back.

"He's too good to not be in the national team, not to be an important player for Spurs, not to be one of the best players in the world. He has to develop, start from now without injuries hopefully and with some stability from a tactical point of view. He's a fantastic player and he showed it today."

Online Editors