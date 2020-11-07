'The authorities set us up to fail' - Solskjaer takes aim after much-needed Man United win

Fuming Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pointed an accusing finger at Premier League officials as his players earned him a 3-1 win at Everton that should keep him in his job for now.

Two Bruno Fernandes goals and a late clincher from Edison Canavi sealed a much-needed win for United on a day when Solskjaer’s job may well have been on the line.

Yet the Norwegian was fuming by the schedule his players had to deal with after this big win at Goodison Park.

Instead of toasting his side’s victory, Solskjaer was keen to score a few political points as he suggested his players were not being treated fairly after being handed the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday after a Champions League away game against Istanbul Basaksehir last Wednesday.

"The authorities set us up to fail, who is responsible? We’ve had enough of that," said a clearly agitated Solskjaer.

"We have been to Turkey, played loads of games this season already, we got back Thursday morning and we are playing Saturday lunchtime, it’s an absolute shambles.

"Players this season, in these times, a pandemic, mentally and physically, it’s draining. Let us play on a Sunday. Then there’s an international break after this, it’s a joke.

"These boys deserve better. Luke Shaw has got injured because of it. It’s a hamstring which might be a long one and Marcus Rashford might be struggling."

When he turned his attentions to the game, he admitted it was a must-win match for his team as they dragged themselves up the table after a poor start to the season.

"We knew we had to get three points today," he added. "It’s early in the season and we don’t look at the table but the points we have accumulated isn’t good enough for this club.

"We started the game really well but conceded a disappointing goal from a long, direct ball and we should have had better cover.

"We’ve been questioned but we know we don’t answer them in 90 minutes, we answer them day in, day out.

"The lads are working tirelessly for this club, everyone wants to improve and do better. The manager has to pull the lads off the training ground."

United's response after Everton took an early lead confirmed the players are still behind Solskjaer, with talisman Bruno Fernandes appearing to reference Roy Keane's claim that this team lacks leaders in his post match comments.

"I think we know inside the dressing room what we need to do. Everyone needs to be a leader," Fernandes told BT Sport.

"It was a great end to the game. We knew what we had to do and we did it well. We know our quality. This was the moment to do something in this game and we did it.

"We did some mistakes in the second half, maybe we were a bit more confident and wanted to go forward and we didn’t keep the ball too much. After the first goal we had a great reaction and we did what we had to do."

Online Editors