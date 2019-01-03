Burnley manager Sean Dyche had no complaints as his Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady was sent off in a 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

'That's the worst part about it' - Burnley boss Sean Dyche gives his verdict on Robbie Brady's red card

Brady saw red following a wild tackle on Isaac Mbenza, with Dyche accepting the decision in his post match press conference.

"It's a loose challenge, no doubt - not a nasty one, Robbie's not like that," declared Dyche. "It's just loose, and the referee has no choice.

"That is one of them, the only blot on it, we've been struggling to get numbers back, and we're just getting some back, including him, and then we get him banned. That's the way it goes.

"Saturday was another chance to play, and he would have played, definitely, but what's done is done."

Dyche was delighted his side had secured back-to-back league wins to climb two points clear of the bottom three.

"We kept probing and kept playing and kept asking questions," Dyche said. "They built into the game and they got hold of the ball and they fought and we started to find moments.

"When those moments come you think we've got quality. The first goal was an excellent goal.

"The last two games we've definitely been worthy of wins and they're important wins.

"We've still got a long way to go, but there are signs, clear signs and we've got to carry on with that now."

Meanwhile, Huddersfield manager David Wagner has refused to accept his side are doomed to relegation after their 2-1 home defeat to Burnley.

Burnley came from behind against Wagner's 10-man Terriers to secure back-to-back Premier League wins as Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes cancelled out Steve Mounie's first-half opener.

The Clarets climbed out of the bottom three up to 16th, while Huddersfield remain rooted to the foot of the table, with just 10 points from 21 games and eight adrift of safety.

"This is exactly what makes it so exciting. To be the first one, to beat the statistics," Wagner said after his side set a new club record of eight straight defeats.

"This is exactly what we have done a few times in the last few years. This is why we do this job, to be the first one who will do something that nobody has done before.

"We know how difficult this task is. Obviously it's so difficult nobody has done it before, but this doesn't change that we have our plan, our schedule until the end of the season.

"We have to make ourselves independent from the statistics, even if they are the truth."

