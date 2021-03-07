'That's just not acceptable' - Souness and Carragher don't hold back after Liverpool's latest defeat

Liverpool's Naby Keita reacts after the 1-0 defeat to Fulham. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill

Jamie Carragher didn't hold back his his criticism of Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp slumped to yet another Premier League defeat against Fulham.

Astonishingly, the defending Premier League champions have now lost six consecutive league games at Anfield, and face a tough battle to even make the top four.

A goal right on the stroke of half time from Mario Lemina was enough to secure all three points for Fulham, with Klopp's decision to make seven changes to his starting team not paying off.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Carragher didn't spare his former team.

“Jurgen Klopp previously called this team mentality monsters and that was absolutely right at the time,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“But right now they are like mentality midgets.

“This team is just not dealing well with adversity at any point in the last four months.

“And that’s just not acceptable at Liverpool.”

Graeme Souness criticised Klopp’s widespread changes for the Fulham clash, before insisting Liverpool’s players have let the club down.

“The message that sends to Fulham is they are not showing us enough respect, as a manager that’s how I would have interpreted it,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“When you hand the initiative to the opposition, it’s totally wrong.

“The way I was brought up, start right, get your goals and then maybe make changes.

“It is unfathomable. It beggars belief how a team can go from being so good to so average.

“People talk about the manager, but Jurgen Klopp has learned a lot about his dressing room.

“It’s about players. Some of them have not stood up to the challenge.”

Roy Keane insisted Liverpool’s situation has now hit crisis point.

“To me they are not playing as a team, they are not a team,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“It’s obviously crisis time for Liverpool now.

“They are not playing as a team and that should be the manager’s biggest worry.

“It’s amazing what’s happened to this Liverpool team, they are a shadow of themselves.”

