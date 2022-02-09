‘That’s how your cat feels’ – fans target Kurt Zouma after shameful video

West Ham are not letting the chance of qualifying for the Champions League go without a fight. Showing admirable determination and not a little bite, they saw off a Watford side whose new manager appears to have instigated a proper battle for survival.

As he has been for much of the season, Jarrod Bowen was the man to thank, his goal the difference between the sides.

For David Moyes, it was a relief to think about something other than how to respond to animal cruelty. The big question before the game was whether Kurt Zouma would play, given his recent exposure on social media as a man who enjoys abusing his pet cat. The reaction had been, rightly, negative, with many calling for the player to be subject to disciplinary measures. But David Moyes’s decision was to pick him. Asked before kick off by BT Sport’s reporter whether he had considered dropping him, the West Ham manager replied: “no because he is one of our best players.”

Clearly when the alternative is Issa Diop and the points are of vital importance, morality is not an issue at the London Stadium. Both Owen Hargreaves and Joe Cole on BT Sport spoke for many when he reckoned it a baffling decision not to discipline the player.

“I’m really surprised,” said Hargreaves.

Still, it meant Zouma was subject to the court of public opinion. And when he came on to the pitch, praying to a higher force – presumably asking that noone films round his house again – he was roundly booed from all sides of the stadium. His every touch was greeted with derision. And when he tussled with Joshua King in the West Ham box, and was left clutching his ankle, squirming on the turf, the Watford fans delivered a chant not previously heard at a Premier League fixture: “That’s how your cat feels.”

Watford had, in truth, spent much of the season up until now being the whipping boys of the rest of the division kicked all over the pitch. But Roy Hodgson loves a clean sheet and has clearly brought a bit of organisation to Hertfordshire.

It didn’t help the hosts that their radar appeared awry. Both Declan Rice and Bowen passed straight into touch when they assumed their full back was overlapping.

Watford, though, had chances on the counter. When Rice, pouring forward as is his wont, was stopped in his tracks by Tom Cleverly’s smart tackle, the visitors broke quickly. The ball was played to Hassane Kamara, whose cross found Juraj Kucka. Unfortunately he headed tamely wide when he should have scored.

But the jeopardy was always there for Hodgson. As when, in a rare moment of West Ham fluency, they almost found a way past the Watford resolve. Dribbling across the visitors’ box, Bowen deftly slipped in Said Benrahma, whose shot was superbly saved by Ben Foster.

But if West Ham are ever in doubt there is simple solution: give the ball to Bowen. Midway through the second half, the substitute Manuel Lanzini did just that, playing the forward in just outside the Watford area. He simply strode on and shot at goal. A cruel deflection off Samir wrong-footed Foster and West Ham were ahead.

He nearly doubled his contribution a few moments later when he hit the post after a dazzling run.

Watford tried to respond. It needed a Rice block as King shaped to shoot; and Cleverly fed King, who charged forward and returned the ball to Cleverly. Off balance, he ballooned a shot over the bar. It was Watford’s last chance. And Zouma could return home with three points in his pocket.

