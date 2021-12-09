'That will be our signing in January' - John Aldridge expects transfer window contract for Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah's stand-off with Liverpool over his new contract has been rumbling on for several months, yet Liverpool goal-scoring great John Aldridge has predicted when his new deal with the Anfield club will be confirmed.

Salah's current Liverpool contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023, with Liverpool chiefs keen to avoid the prospect of their star man heading into the final year of his contract and opening the possibility of leaving as a free agent.

Yet Aldridge believes a deal for the Egyptian will be thrashed out in the coming weeks, as he suggested an announcement will come next month.

"The people who run Liverpool do it so well and they can't just let this run and run," said the former Ireland striker. "I'm pretty sure behind the scenes there must be things going on.

"The way football has gone, the figures the top players are on is ridiculous and Mo Salah merits it, so they have to do it. The other Liverpool players have to realise he is that good and they have to accept it.

"It would be more expensive to go out and get someone. They have to do a deal.

"I don't think Liverpool will get anyone in January and that will be our signing in January, Mo Salah's contract.

"He is fit as a fiddle and you look at what (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi have done, if you keep yourself fit and stay injury free, then you can do a lot of damage.

"There have been a few wrangles with the fans over the years about not spending enough, so I can't see them allowing Salah to go."

Liverpool insiders have offered no updates on Salah's contract in recent weeks, despite claims that his agent is asking for a deal of around £400,000-a-week over four years for him to sign.

If Aldridge's assessment is accurate, a compromise agreement could be reached with a player who has been hailed as the best in the world after finding some sensational form in the first half of this season.