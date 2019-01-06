Former Man United manager Louis van Gaal has some harsh criticism for Pep Guardiola's Man City side, saying that 'they look terrible' in defence and that they don't have the 'right fighting spirit'.

'That is the weakness in Guardiola' - Louis van Gaal attacks Man City and says they have two big flaws

Guardiola led Man City to a Premier League title with a record points total last season, but currently trail Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side by four points as they look to defend their crown.

Many pundits have called Guardiola's side the best of the Premier League era, but van Gaal - who won trophies with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man United during a legendary career in management - holds a different view.

The Dutchman says that Liverpool are title favourites and that Klopp has turned Liverpool into an 'absolute fighting machine', and adds that although he loves watching Man City play, he thinks they have two big flaws - in defence and in their 'fighting spirit'.

"Klopp has turned Liverpool into an ­absolute fighting machine – both ­attacking and defending," van Gaal told The Mirror.

"So, if I was to put my money on one club for the league, it would be Liverpool.

"Liverpool’s team is not based on the highest quality when it comes to their players. In fact, the highest quality players are at City.

"But, at the same time, that is the ­weakness in ­Guardiola. He only coaches his teams in an attacking way. ­Always.

"The moment his team have to defend, they look terrible. ­Liverpool have a team that can defend much better.

"That’s because Klopp has trained them to be a fighting force, whether they have the ball or not. That’s exactly what is lacking in Guardiola’s team now.

"City have fabulous football ideas and a sparkling way of playing – but not the right ­fighting spirit.

"Don’t get me wrong, I still love to watch the way City play. But the way Klopp makes Liverpool play is absolutely fantastic."

