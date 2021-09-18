'That is one of the most hard-fought 3-0s I ever saw' - Jurgen Klopp downplays Liverpool's big win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side were flattered by the 3-0 score line as his table toppers beat Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Sadio Mane’s 100th Liverpool goal set Klopp’s side on the way, with the striker becoming the first player in Premier League history to score against the same opponent in nine consecutive matches, beating Robin van Persie’s eight in a row against Stoke

Mane's close-range strike just before half-time also made him the 18th man to bring up a century of goals for the club in his 224th appearance.

Mohamed Salah’s rich form continued as his volley 12 minutes from time meant he has only failed to score in one of his six games this season, with a sumptuous left-footed volley from substitute Naby Keita finishing proceedings with a flourish.

"I told the boys that is one of the most hard-fought 3-0s I ever saw," said a relieved Klopp. "We gave everything. We scored from set-pieces. Palace defended pretty well.

"This is one of those games we need to win. We were not brilliant. The chips behind our full-backs gave us distance to cover. It makes the pitch really big. They have quality. We kept them quiet somehow. We need Alisson in moments, that is normal. I am fine with the game.

"We did not plan to leave Trent (Alexander-Arnold) out. He did not feel well after breakfast this morning. It is not Covid at least. You have to be sensible in these moments and send him home.

"Milly (James Milner) stepped in and for me it was man of the match performance. He was exceptional. He played outstanding. Like a young man."

Klopp made six changes to the side that beat AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with debutant Ibrahima Konate earning praise from the Liverpool boss.

"He was top," said Klopp of Konate. "It is something you dream of and want desperately but when it is coming it is different. You want the team to watch the games and see what we do.

"We need to have experience from what we see. And he did really well. So much potential. He will get better. Today, against Benteke and Edouard and Zaha, there were situations where it is new for him. Step by step."

Palace boss Patrick Vieira suggested his side contributed to their own downfall with defensive errors, even though he was pleased with aspects of his side's spirited performance.

"I can't be pleased," said Vieira. "When you concede from three set-pieces. When you come here and concede from set-pieces you can't expect to take anything. We came back in the second half and tried. We had a couple of chances but we couldn't score.

"There were key moments, the chances we created at the beginning. Scoring first may change the game. A couple of referee decisions can also have an impact. There is a lot of frustration. But we had a better game today than against Chelsea.

"It is a difficult place to come. We created chances. But conceding from set-pieces is something we can't accept."