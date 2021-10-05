Talking sense on vaccinations: Jurgen Klopp goes beyond football to address issues his peers flee from
Roy Curtis
AS so often, when the conversation submits to hysteria, Jurgen Klopp is the one who sounds like the adult in the room.
Latest Premier League
Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro embody spirit Manchester United need
Julian Alvarez puts Erling Haaland in shade as ‘incredible’ intensity gives Manchester City the edge
Leicester will sell £60m James Maddison to cover club’s £90m losses
Diogo Jota gets Liverpool off the hook to leave Tottenham stunned
‘He’s so tough. A couple of weeks ago there was questions about his captaincy. It’s crazy’ – Ten Hag praise for Fernandes
‘We have our history with Tierney’ – Jurgen Klopp pulls hamstring confronting referee after dramatic late winner
Diogo Jota hits 94th-minute winner after Liverpool let three-goal lead slip in remarkable clash with Tottenham
Rudderless Leeds beaten again as Bournemouth push towards safety
Substitute Callum Wilson’s brace helps Newcastle hit back to beat Southampton
Bruno Fernandes strikes to beat Villa as Manchester United close in on Champions League spot
Top Stories
Ask Allison: We haven’t a sex life since we had kids and my husband wants us to go to counselling
Stefanie Preissner: However equal we think parenting is, it’s still mums who must ask permission to go to the bathroom
Defence Forces’ sexual abuse rates could be treble total initially feared – new report
Government and state bodies emitted 6,000 tonnes of CO2 last year as air travel soared post Covid
Latest NewsMore
Giant wicker man being burnt during Beltane Festival
Heavy police presence divides transgender protest in London
Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes is proving captaincy doubts were ‘crazy’
Mark Selby makes history with the first 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he reels in Luca Brecel
Ryan Mason demands explanation for why match-winner Diogo Jota was not sent off
Anti-racism and Anti-far right campaign launched by Irish Congress of Trade Unions
Lawyers for Seán Dunne’s bankruptcy trustee want to be paid for monitoring ex-wife Gayle Killilea’s Twitter account
Middle-class cocaine users line dealers’ pockets, says Fr Peter McVerry
Temperatures could reach 18C for Bank Holiday Monday with only slight chance of showers lingering
Citadel review: I spy with my little eye a $300m Amazon disaster