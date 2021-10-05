| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Talking sense on vaccinations - Jurgen Klopp goes beyond football to address issues his peers flee from

Roy Curtis

Jurgen Klopp has given his opinion on footballers who refuse to get the Covid vaccinations. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Jurgen Klopp has given his opinion on footballers who refuse to get the Covid vaccinations. Photo: Reuters

Jurgen Klopp has given his opinion on footballers who refuse to get the Covid vaccinations. Photo: Reuters

Jurgen Klopp has given his opinion on footballers who refuse to get the Covid vaccinations. Photo: Reuters

AS so often, when the conversation submits to hysteria, Jurgen Klopp is the one who sounds like the adult in the room.

The Liverpool manager's calm, reasoned and articulate take on Covid vaccination uptake in Premier League dressing rooms underscores, yet again, the German’s standing among the most impressive figures in contemporary life.

Fearless, persuasive, unafraid to address the issues so many of his peers flee from, Klopp brings a rare gravitas, charisma, and intelligence to the public forum.

Related topics

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy