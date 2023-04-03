‘Talk around Evan is deserved’ – Danny Welbeck praise for Brighton’s Irish teen Ferguson

Danny Welbeck says he’s thriving with his partnership with Ireland star Evan Ferguson and has backed the Dubliner to have a big future in the game.

Welbeck, who made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in 2008 when Ferguson was just three years old, has linked in well with the former Bohemians man

“The talk around Evan is well deserved. He's been brilliant when he's played and has got some goals as well," Welbeck said.

“Playing under this manager is only going to benefit him massively, to learn his style of play with what he has already got is a great opportunity for him.

"He’s a great kid with a great mentality. I'm sure he'll have a bright future, I'm rooting for him.

"We always talk, me and Evan. We’re always talking about going into games, how we’re preparing and what we can spot in the opponent’s team, the weaknesses and stuff and where we might get a bit of joy.

Ferguson missed Brighton’s 3-3 draw with Brentford due to a minor injury sustained on Ireland duty last week but boss Roberto de Zerbi says he could return in the midweek fixture against Bournemouth.

“Ferguson, we will see. I don’t take any risks with Evan but I hope he will be able to play,” he said.