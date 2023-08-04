Take €116m for Harry Kane or leave it – Bayern issue ultimatum to Tottenham

Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are engaged in a last game of poker over Harry Kane, as the German club have put in what they maintain is a final offer.

It is understood the bid went in earlier this week and actually exceeds €116m (£100m) with add-ons. Bayern feel that is perfectly fair for a player with just a year left on his contract, but are still waiting on Spurs’ official response.

That has tested the German club’s patience as talks on all sides accelerated this week, and they have made it clear they’re prepared to walk away if a deal is not done by today. It remains to be seen whether this is a bluff, though, as Spurs engage in brinkmanship of their own.

Those who know Daniel Levy say he wouldn’t be enamoured by the idea of a deadline. Numerous sources say it comes down to who blinks first, and there is still a scepticism that it wouldn’t go to the end if there was no deal this week.

Bayern, for the moment, are intent on having Kane in the squad for the German Super Cup against Leipzig next week, which coincides with Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Brentford.

An alternative option for Bayern is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, who they have already investigated signing. ​

Meanwhile, Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has not been named in the Fiorentina squad who will play pre-season friendlies in England this weekend as links with a move to Manchester United continue.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to make the Moroccan star his next summer signing once the club officially confirm a deal to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund for €83m (£72m).

Amrabat has previously been of interest to Tottenham, while Liverpool were also linked with a move following his performances at the World Cup, where the 26-year-old starred as the Atlas Lions made history in becoming the first African side to reach the semi-finals.

United have already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer as Ten Hag looks to build on a successful first season in charge at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is confident Gabriel Jesus will not miss much of the new season after giving an upbeat report on the Arsenal forward’s knee surgery.

The Brazil international went under the knife on Wednesday after experiencing irritation following a more serious operation to treat an injury suffered at the World Cup. Jesus spent three months on the sidelines recovering during last season as the Gunners ultimately fell short in their Premier League title tilt.

Having been absent for Wednesday night’s Emirates Cup clash with Monaco, Jesus will also miss the start of the new campaign – including tomorrow’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City. (© Independent News Service)