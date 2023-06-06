Summer transfer merry-go-round: 23 players who will dominate the summer window in Premier League and Europe

The transfer window is not yet open, but the biggest teams in Europe are already beginning to execute their recruitment plans. It promises to be another busy summer in the Premier League, especially, as English clubs look to use their wealth to strengthen their squads.

Here, we look at which players might be on the move this summer – and where they might end up.

Jude Bellingham, age 19, Borussia Dortmund

Bellingham is arguably the hottest property in world football at the moment and Real Madrid seem to be winning the scrap for his signature, ahead of Manchester City. Liverpool were also keen to sign the England international before pulling out of the race.

Declan Rice, 24, West Ham United

Rice is Arsenal’s top midfield target this summer, but there is also interest from other big clubs, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The West Ham captain could cost close to £100million.

Moises Caicedo, 21, Brighton

If Caicedo had got the move he wanted in January, he would be an Arsenal player now. But Brighton refused to sell the Ecuadorian, even for £70m, and they have since succeeded in tying him down to a new deal. That does not mean Caicedo will be off the market this summer, though. Chelsea and Arsenal are both interested.

Alexis Mac Allister, 24, Brighton

Mac Allister’s reputation has soared since his fine performances at the World Cup, where he played a crucial role in Argentina’s success. He looks destined to join Liverpool, who won the race despite interest from Manchester United.

Frenkie de Jong, 26, Barcelona

Manchester United made De Jong their top target last summer but were unable to convince the midfielder to swap Camp Nou for Old Trafford. Chelsea also tried to pluck De Jong from Spain. Will Premier League clubs have more luck this summer? And how much of an impact will Barcelona’s financial issues have on the situation?

Roméo Lavia, 19, Southampton

Lavia signed for Southampton only last summer, when he joined from City for an initial £10.5m, but he is expected to be on the move again following the south-coast club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Amadou Onana, 21, Everton

Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs to have previously shown interest in Onana, who signed for Everton from Lille for £33m in August. Everton’s survival on the final day will make it harder for other teams to prise him away.

Mateo Kovacic, 29, Chelsea

The Croatia midfielder is edging closer to joining Manchester City. Kovacic has only one year remaining on his Chelsea contract.

Mason Mount, 24, Chelsea

Liverpool and Arsenal were among the teams to want Mount this summer, but Manchester United are currently winning that race.United are to make an offer of £50m for the England international.

Youri Tielemans, 26, free agent

Tielemans is a free agent after leaving Leicester City following the expiry of his contract. He was of interest to Arsenal a year ago, but Mikel Arteta’s team currently have other targets. Who will snap him up?

Conor Gallagher, 23, Chelsea

Newcastle and West Ham have been linked with moves for Gallagher, who could follow fellow academy graduate Mount out of the door at Stamford Bridge. His future could depend on new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Ryan Gravenberch, 21, Bayern Munich

Another young midfielder who has caught the attention of Liverpool. Gravenberch is widely considered one of the most talented young players in the game, but he has struggled since joining Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer.

Ilkay Gundogan, 32, Manchester City

Barcelona and Arsenal are trying to position themselves at the front of the queue to sign Gundogan if he decides against extending his contract at City.

James Ward-Prowse, 28, Southampton

Ward-Prowse was relegated with Southampton but will be a player in demand this summer, with a number of Premier League clubs expected to show interest. West Ham are thought to be keen.

James Maddison, 26, Leicester City

Another player who is certain to move after experiencing relegation from the Premier League. Newcastle United are interested in the England international, as are Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane, 29, Tottenham Hotspur

Surely the time is right for Tottenham and Kane to shake hands and part ways? With one year left on his contract and with no obvious desire to sign an extension, it is probably the moment cold hard business logic takes over. Spurs will be able to sell Kane for around £100m this summer or lose him for nothing this time next year. Real Madrid are thought to be interested, as are Manchester United.

Victor Osimhen, 24, Napoli

Arguably the best striker in Italian football this season, every top club in Europe has been scouting the Nigeria international. Napoli are looking for upwards of £80m for a player who has scored 26 goals in 32 appearances this season. Again, Manchester United and Real Madrid could go head-to-head for a player who is the ideal age profile to make a big money move this summer, while Chelsea could also be in the mix.

Lautaro Martínez, 25, Inter Milan

Having won the World Cup with Argentina in December, the forward now has the chance to cause a huge upset with Inter by beating Manchester City in the final of the Champions League. Regardless, a player who has scored 21 goals in 38 games in Italy will be in demand and is not earning a fortune in Milan compared with Premier League salaries.

Dusan Vlahovic, 23, Juventus

Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in the former Fiorentina striker and with Juventus failing to qualify for the Champions League after finishing seventh in Serie A, they could well finally land their man. There will be stiff competition for the youngster if Juve decide they are willing to let him leave.

Kylian Mbappé, 24, PSG

Given the length of time he has been playing at the very highest level, the fact Mbappé is still just 24 and has not played outside Ligue 1 means he will leave at some point. Was on the verge of joining Real Madrid last summer and the Spanish giants are keen to revive that deal. The question is, will any of the big spending Premier League clubs also look to lure him away if PSG do give up on trying to keep him? Signed a new contract last year, so a deal is complicated.

Kai Havertz, 23, Chelsea

It has not worked out for the German in west London and with Chelsea desperately needing to sell players to comply with FFP rules and slash numbers in a ridiculously bloated first-team squad, he could easily be on the move this summer. Real Madrid have been strongly linked.

Karim Benzema, 35, Real Madrid

Having won the lot with Real Madrid and being at the very top of his profession for more than a decade we already know the Frenchman is on the move this summer, and is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after signing a deal with Al Attihad, but his exit will cause moves elsewhere as Madrid attempt to replace him.

Lionel Messi, 35, PSG

Having left Barcelona with tears in his eyes to join PSG two years ago, there has been plenty of talk about his return as a free agent this summer. Quite how they will manage to afford him, given the financial problems at the club, remains to be seen. There is also strong interest in Saudi Arabia, where four clubs are owned by the country’s sovereign wealth fund, while a couple of years being the star attraction in the United States may also hold strong appeal.