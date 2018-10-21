Substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun lead Everton’s late show as Crystal Palace continue to struggle

Substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun scored late on as Everton registered their third successive Premier League victory by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin headed in from an Ademola Lookman delivery in the 87th minute, five minutes after both players had come off the bench.

Tosun, who had come on midway through the second half, then added an 89th-minute strike.

Toffees and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had earlier kept the score at 0-0 by saving a Luka Milivojevic penalty on the hour mark.

