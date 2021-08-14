| 13.5°C Dublin

‘Stoke spent 90-odd million trying to replace me but it was £90m wasted in my eyes’

Veteran Irish midfielder Glenn Whelan refuses to give up on football after fighting so hard to keep the dream alive 

Former Irish midfielder Glenn Whelan pictured during his time with Stoke: "For me it was never about money. If you get bogged down in thinking about money you’ll trip yourself up."

Former Irish midfielder Glenn Whelan pictured during his time with Stoke: "For me it was never about money. If you get bogged down in thinking about money you’ll trip yourself up."

Aidan Fitzmaurice

When he made his Premier League debut for Tottenham, Troy Parrott had no idea where he’d be 20 months later. Playing for MK Dons away to Bolton in England’s third tier wasn’t on his bucket list but that’s the reality of life for Parrott, and the rest of the young Irish players trying to make the grade in the top flight across the water.

Searching for signs of youthful Irish progression in the Premier League this season is a test of the nerves. Three men still eager to make their mark in the top flight have already been loaned out to lower league clubs (Parrott, Gavin Bazunu, Will Ferry), two young strikers (Adam Idah and Michael Obafemi) may yet be moved on by their Premier League teams. And while the likes of Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich) and Nathan Collins (Burnley) offer some hope, the chances of a breakthrough season for a young Irishman look remote.

Players like Parrott, Idah, Obafemi and Aaron Connolly are learning, the hard way, that making your Premier League debut can be the easy bit, it’s staying there that’s difficult.

