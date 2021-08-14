When he made his Premier League debut for Tottenham, Troy Parrott had no idea where he’d be 20 months later. Playing for MK Dons away to Bolton in England’s third tier wasn’t on his bucket list but that’s the reality of life for Parrott, and the rest of the young Irish players trying to make the grade in the top flight across the water.

Searching for signs of youthful Irish progression in the Premier League this season is a test of the nerves. Three men still eager to make their mark in the top flight have already been loaned out to lower league clubs (Parrott, Gavin Bazunu, Will Ferry), two young strikers (Adam Idah and Michael Obafemi) may yet be moved on by their Premier League teams. And while the likes of Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich) and Nathan Collins (Burnley) offer some hope, the chances of a breakthrough season for a young Irishman look remote.

Players like Parrott, Idah, Obafemi and Aaron Connolly are learning, the hard way, that making your Premier League debut can be the easy bit, it’s staying there that’s difficult.

Glenn Whelan, now 37 and without a club but still eager to carry on his playing career, cleared one hurdle in making it to the Premier League (with Stoke City) but then faced an annual challenge of staying there. It led to just under ten years as a Premier League player and a tally of 277 appearances, which puts him in the top 20 of players from this country to play in that league.

“The nine years in the Prem that I had with Stoke, especially under Tony Pulis, you had 10-12 windows where they bought at least one central midfielder in the window,” Whelan said last week as he reflected on his own time as a Premier League player (2008-2017).

“It was all about proving people wrong. Stoke spent 90-odd million trying to replace me but it was £90m wasted in my eyes. Me and my agent and my family sat down to think about that after I left Stoke. I just saw it as another challenge.

“I’d worked so hard to get into the Premier League, I wasn’t going to just give it up easy, see someone come in and steamroll over me so my dream is forgotten about. So I put it up to them.

“With that Premier League team at Stoke we had five or six players who were mainstays and I’d like to think I was one of them. Any new player who came in, we set standards that we had to keep, we knew when we could have a mess but we also knew if anyone wasn’t taking it seriously, they were told what was expected and the ones who didn’t meet those standards didn’t last long.”

The Dubliner started out at a Premier League club, Manchester City, but didn’t make the grade and, via a spell at Sheffield Wednesday, went to a Stoke side who were in the Championship but got promoted ahead of the 2008/2009 season, perfect timing for Whelan as his ascension to the Premier League coincided with the arrival of Giovanni Trapattoni as Ireland manager.

“I learned an early lesson and proved people wrong, I did that all the time. When I left Man City to go to Sheffield Wednesday, that gave me the kick up the a**e that I needed, to go out and prove people wrong,” he says.

“When I was young I was never the best player on the pitch, I was never the best in the academy but I was out to prove people wrong, at every age group. There was always someone else in my position who the managers, even at academy level, thought was a better player but I had to go and prove myself. And the hard work all paid off for me.”

Like any 37-year-old, Whelan can be tempted to tut-tut about ‘young people’, smartphones and social media: he has previously told a story of his early days in England where he was careful about sending text messages because of the cost (25p per text), when a free service like WhatsApp was not even thought of.

But he also offers advice on how to handle the aspects of modern life for a teenage footballer. “Now it’s different, lads believe the hype, they see what’s said about them and believe it, they listen to what other people say about them on podcasts instead of going out to do the business in training and in matches. It’s ok being a great academy player but once it’s the first team, that’s your bread and butter and you need to go out and work even harder,” he says.

“So it’s hard with the pressure, especially at the bigger cl ubs, but it’s about staying grounded and working hard.

“There are outside influences: for me it was never about money. If you get bogged down in thinking about money you’ll trip yourself up. All I wanted to be was a Premier League footballer and that was my focus, not making money, that should be your goal.

“You need to push aside the noise and nonsense and go out to play football, score goals, do your job. If you do that well enough, the riches will come. There is a lot of hype around young lads now, too much hype too early, the social media stuff, TV and podcasts.

“They have to deal with more than I had at 19 and it’s a factor. But you can’t beat hard work, keeping your head down, not listening to other people who are blowing smoke up your backside. You have to go out and do whatever it is that the manager wants from you, if you do well for your manager you’ll get as many games as you want.”

They were heady days at Stoke and Whelan was a core part of it. He had nine full seasons but one stands out: 2016/’17 when City finished ninth and he missed only one league game.

Without resorting to google, he recalls his Premier League debut: “Bolton away, 2008,” he says “I don’t remember the game itself but I remember it was a big deal for Stoke to be in the Premier. We’d heard that a bookies had paid out on Stoke being relegated that season, we used that outside noise to build up a sense of camaraderie.

“And I remember my first Premier League goal, Aston Villa away. Little things stay with you and if you ask Stoke fans now, they still remember that game, we were 2-0 down, I managed to nick one to make it 2-2.”

Stoke were a force, three successive top-half finishes. “Our record, especially at home to the top six, was excellent. Liverpool, Arsenal, Man U, Man City, we beat them all at home, beat Chelsea, we had some great days. I remember we beat Liverpool 6-1 in Steven Gerrard’s last game – and I am a Liverpool fan,” he says.

“All the talk was about that being Gerrard’s last game but we deserve credit too, on the day it could have been double figures. We had a manager who just wanted to stay in the Premier League, he felt that was massive for him and for the club, that was our goal and we achieved it. I played for Stoke for nine-and-a-half years, nine in the Premier League, and I look back on that fondly.”

Still hoping to extend his own playing career, after the chance of a player/coach role at his last club, Fleetwood Town, fell through, Whelan is well-placed to offer advice to the likes of Parrott, Idah and Connolly while family links to Burnley’s £17m signing Nathan Collins convince Whelan that Collins is Premier League class.

“The names you said there are all talented boys and you’d hope they go on and reach their potential. Troy has gone on loan, Adam might have to do the same with Norwich getting promoted but it’s about hard work,” he says.

“The position those strikers are in, like Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, it’s a harder role, you have to hit the ground running, you don’t get nine/ten games to bed in.

“They might need to go on loan and play in the Championship or League One. We want players playing at the highest level but for now that could mean the Championship.

“At the minute it looks tough, and with Brexit and Irish lads not being able to go across at 16, it makes it harder. For the next few years it might be quiet, in terms of Irish players in the Prem, but if those players have to go foreign instead, they’ll come back stronger.

“Yes, the Premier League is the biggest and the best but there are other leagues out there where they can do well. I am a big fan of Josh Cullen, since he’s gone to Belgium he has thrived and I can see clubs in England looking to get him back.”