Steven Reid makes return to Forest as first team coach

Former Ireland international Steven Reid will return to the Premier League, and his unfinished business with Nottingham Forest, after he was today named as their first team coach.

The 42-year-old had been a highly-regarded member of their coaching staff and even had a spell as caretaker manager after Chris Hughton was sacked. But last year Reid opted to walk away from the post to focus on a new role where he worked in the area of mental health in football, having earlier quit his post as assistant manager with the Scotland national team.

But after that time away from Forest he has now opted to return. “I am absolutely delighted to return to Nottingham Forest,” Reid said today, joining compatriot Andy Reid on Steve Cooper’s staff.

"It is a club that has stayed close to my heart for many reasons, firstly because of the amazing journey to promotion, but also because of the support I felt from within the club and the amazing fanbase when stepping away from football to do some work around mental health and well-being. I have remained close to Steve [Cooper] and many of the coaching staff and players and cannot wait to get going again."

First team boss Cooper said he was pleased to see Reid back. “I’m delighted that Reidy is returning to the club. He had a massive impact in our Championship promotion-winning season, but he also has experience of working and playing in the Premier League and knows what it demands,” Cooper said.

“He understands the way we work and the culture we like to live at both the training ground and The City Ground, and I’m really pleased that he is coming back to help us continue to grow that."