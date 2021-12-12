| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return was a sideshow to the most important thing for Liverpool yesterday

John Aldridge

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Expand

Close

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield was always a sideshow to what really mattered at Anfield yesterday - and Liverpool just about managed to get over the line.

I have a pretty good idea how Liverpool legend Stevie felt as he stood in the opposition dug-out as Aston Villa manager because I led Tranmere into a game against my former club many years ago.

Most Watched

Privacy