Steven Gerrard feels heat from Aston Villa boo-boys as Hammers inflict more misery

Steven Gerrard is under increased scrutiny from Aston Villa’s supporters after being jeered off at Villa Park following yesterday’s defeat to West Ham.

Gerrard found himself in the spotlight at the final whistle of the loss, which was settled by Pablo Fornals scoring his team’s first Premier League goal of the season.

Villa have now lost three of their first four games of the campaign and next face a trip to in-form Arsenal in midweek followed by a daunting fixture against champions Manchester City.

“I’ve got two ears so I heard the fans’ frustrations. Last time I checked my ears are still working so I picked up everything,” said Gerrard. “I’ve been in the game long enough that if you lose three games out of four, it’s not the start the supporters want or what I want.

“We share our supporters’ frustration and there is no one more frustrated than me. The only thing we can do now is act and try to put it right. I’m all in to make that happen, my staff as well, but it has to come from within the players. The players have to stay together now and find results to move up the table.”

Villa suffered defeats to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace before their latest loss, with their poor run of form starting at the end of last season when they only defeated two teams, who were eventually relegated, in their final 11 games.

“We’re frustrated at the moment,” Gerrard added. “We have not put enough points on the board, certainly for the players we have in the dressing room our return has not been enough. I’m aware of that.

“We have a choice to either feel sorry for ourselves and continue, or we roll our sleeves up, stick together and try to put it right. I need to lead that and that is what I’ll try to do.”

Gerrard has been backed in the transfer market with Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos arriving, plus Philippe Coutinho’s move turned into a permanent deal. With four days of the window left, Villa made a loan bid for Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek but the deal is still being negotiated.

“I don’t think I can argue with the support, that has always been there,” Gerrard said. “If an opportunity comes to put some support there or we identify someone to make us better, we will try to do that. We’ll have conversations now but I’ve been focused on this game.”

Hammers boss David Moyes, meanwhile, will add Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon after a deal was agreed over a £52m (€61.3m) move.

“He’s had a medical. I’ve not been able to confirm if it’s all good or all bad, so I will obviously hope it comes off because I think he is an excellent player,” said Moyes.

“I think he can add something to us, he is another exciting player and we have bought in several players, and a lot of them are talented internationals.

“It has been a difficult window but trying to add that something at a level which we hope can keep us up there, is what we’ve tried to do. I am thankful to the board and to the club for trying to get the best we can.”

Declan Rice set up Fornals’ winner and said after three league defeats with no goals, there was a sense of relief.

“Relief, massive relief. Like I said last week, the expectations of this club now are that we can’t start a Premier League season losing three games,” Rice said.

“Especially with the squad that we have. You could sense it today, even in the warm-up, the way we were talking, we really wanted it today. We put our bodies on the line, ran more and we were more productive with the ball.”

