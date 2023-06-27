Star names on list of Manchester United players put up for sale

Manchester United manager manager Erik ten Hag is preparing a fire sale of his unwanted players, with some big names believed to be on a list made available for transfer.

Uncertainty hovers over Old Trafford as the club’s owners continue to ponder the potential sale of the club, with Qatari investors believed to be leading the race to land the Manchester giants.

It is now clear that any potential takeover will not be completed ahead of the new season, which is due to get underway on August 12.

By the time United play their first match against Wolves on the opening Monday at Old Trafford, a host of established United stars may have moved on.

Captain Harry Maguire is one of the more predictable names on the ‘For Sale’ list, after the England defender fell down the pecking order under Ten Hag last season.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a move for Maguire in recent weeks, but his stock has fallen since his £80million move to United from Leicester in 2019.

Keeper David De Gea also faces a uncertain future, with United believed to be chasing a host of potential replacements for the Spanish stopper, who will be out-of-contract this weekend.

Jadon Sancho may be one of the more surprising names on the list of players United may be tempted to move on. The England star has struggled to make his mark after a mega-money move from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.

Midfielders Fred and Donny van de Beek could be leaving United, while Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are also up for grabs.

Ten Hag is unlikely to sanction the sale of all of the names mentioned, but there is an expectation that several big names will leave United this summer.

With players on the way out, Ten Hag and his recruitment team are pressing forward with the effort to sign new players, with a £55million for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount still on the table as the club clubs haggle over a fee.

A fee for Mount is expected to be agreed and he is likely to be the first of several new signings that could be impacted by the prospect of new owners coming into United.

A fire sale of players would open up the prospect of new arrivals coming in before the takeover is completed, with the new owners set to transform United quickly if the bid from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is successful.

There is an expectation that new United owners would transform the club’s transfer ambitions, opening the door to some big-money arrivals.

While no formal confirmation has been forthcoming from United in recent days, despite increased speculation that Sheikh Jassim is the chosen bidder by United’s current owners, an announcement over the next steps in the takeover sage is believed to be imminent.